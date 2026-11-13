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Kenny Chesney’s latest music video was “meant to be intimate.”

Chesney debuted a visual for “Remember Me That Way,” a song from his latest studio record, Silver Sands Marina. It’s described as “a manifest of how we can choose to see even the things that don’t work out in the best possible light,” according to a previously-issued press release.

“I wanted this video to capture how I see you all from the stage and just how much those moments mean to me,” Chesney shared on Instagram on Thursday morning (November 12). He said in a statement earlier this week, “In a lot of ways, it’s the most enduring relationship of my entire life [with fans in his No Shoes Nation], and there have been so many times they’ve lifted me up, and don’t even know it. So, as I’ve made Silver Sands Marina, there’ve been a lot of things that I did to reflect that relationship. And I knew when we decided ‘Remember Me That Way’ was going to be the second single, I wanted to do a performance video that showed how I see the fans from the stage as much as anything.”

Chesney’s “Remember Me That Way” music video was filmed during a sold-out pop-up performance celebrating Silver Sands Marina’s release in September. The 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee hosted the show at The Pinnacle, a 4,500-capacity venue in Nashville, Tennessee, delivering renditions of his newest songs and career-spanning hits. Silver Sands Marina, Chesney’s 21st studio record, also includes “Burn My Boat,” “Carry On,” “Goldfish” and more.

Burn My Boat Carry On Talkin’ Dirt Goldfish, featuring Lily Meola Silver Sands Marina It Just Got Weird, featuring Megan Moroney Sad Casino Shot A Car Into Space Remember Me That Way What We Got Going On, with Colbie Caillat Shot Glass

“Long before the relationship goes down in flames or explodes from the pressure, there is so much good,” Chesney, who marked his return to the iHeartRadio Music Festival after more than a decade this year, said in a previous statement of “Remember Me That Way.” “All those great memories that pulled you together, what about them? What about those things that made you more? Should you just throw them away because in the end whatever happened happened?

“That doesn’t feel like a very smart or good thing to do,” the country star continued. “And when Shane (McAnally) sent me this song, like a lot of the songs on this record, I realized it went deeper, got under the good and said something about life and how we live, or could live. It gave us a lot of power to decide how we’re going to remember something that was so important to us… I loved everything about that, because life isn’t all good or bad, but how we see it.”

Chesney is gearing up for his headlining “Original Vibe Room Tour” in 2027 with Eric Church, plus Sheryl Crow, Greylan James and a special appearance by Old Dominion. Chesney said in a press release this week, “When I look out and see those faces – and think about all the summers, the living we’ve shared, I want people to see all of this, the band, each other through this kind of lens.”

Watch Chesney’s “Remember Me That Way” video here.