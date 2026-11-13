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Chrisean Rock has altered her massive face tattoo that once resembled her now-ex-fiance.



The reality TV star went live on her Kick channel Tuesday, November 10, and let fans watch as a tattoo artist began to cover the image of Blueface on the right side of her head with what appears to be a large rose. At one point during her six-hour session, Chrisean began to laugh as the remnants of what used to be her tattoo dedicated to the father of her son, Chrisean Jr., disappeared. Rock got the cover-up a month after she had the tattoo replaced in honor of their brief engagement.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship since 2022. After the “Thotiana” rapper announced that he was expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Nevaeh, Blue and Chrisean briefly reunited and got back together long enough for her to claim they’re “bigger than JAY-Z and Beyonce.”



Blueface believed their relationship was going so good that he proposed to her at a nightclub in Arizona. Rock looked completely floored as she accepted. The couple celebrated a few days later by getting tattoos inspired by one another. Rock replaced her old Blueface face tat, which she had already began removing prior to their reunion, with a fresh one. Meanwhile, Blue got her name tatted on his back.



Chrisean Rock got her Blueface tattoo covered soon after the rapper covered up his back tat with an image of the White House.