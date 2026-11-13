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Kylie Morgan reflected on her fiancé’s surprise proposal.

Morgan announced her engagement to Alek Halverson earlier this year. The couple spoke about the special moment — which included a little help from Halverson’s young daughter Ava, 2 — while catching up with iHeartRadio’s Hanley Riggs on a new episode of Married To The Music on Friday (November 13).

“I thought we were doing an interview that night and then we just came from a BMI event,” Morgan told Riggs in a clip from the podcast that was shared on Instagram. “So, our little girl, Ava, was with his mom so we could go do some business, networking. And then, so I’m like, about to start and the camera’s on and I was like, ‘hey, why am I not mic’d? Should I be mic’d for this interview?’ And then I hear Ava in the background… And then she comes out with the ring box, and then obviously tears immediately start flowing. And then I was like, ‘this isn’t an interview, is it?’”

The “Like My Own” artist previously said she was “very confused” at first. “Then it hit me.” Morgan tearfully reacted as Ava gave her the ring, “thank you, baby. Yes. Yes. Every day, all day, every day.” She told PEOPLE of the engagement, “in that moment, everything changed. Alek took my hand, with Ava right there beside them, and asked me to marry not only him but Ava, too. It was the easiest yes I've ever said. ...The second I saw Ava come around the corner holding the ring box, I completely lost it — in the best way. It was the most overwhelming, intimate and beautiful surprise.”

Throughout the episode of Married To The Music, Morgan also reflected on moving to Nashville from her Oklahoma hometown at 19 years old to pursue her career in music. She and Halverson also shared how they met through his role in radio, and how they started dating after years of friendship, and more. Find the full episode on iHeartRadio here.