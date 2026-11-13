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Dame Dash must surrender over 100 hours of archival material to Everlasting Films after the production company purchased them at an auction.



According to a court order filed on Tuesday, November 10, the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder has seven days to hand over hours of video footage, photos, memorabilia, and all files connected to an unreleased documentary. The Source reports that the order prohibits Dash from “destroying, concealing, altering, transferring, or otherwise disposing of assets covered by the agreement.” He must also share all available metadata, grant access to information for online archives, and reveal identities of third parties who may have other relevant materials.

Everlasting Films won Damon Dash’s life rights after the company submitted the winning $550,000 bid at an auction held last month. The collection includes original recordings, digital files, and footage from an unfinished documentary titled The Roc-A-Fella Movie. Traci K. Stevenson, the trustee overseeing Dash's bankruptcy case, told a Florida court the auction was completed a couple of weeks ago.



All profits from the auction will go directly toward satisfying Dash's debts. The music executive filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 after reporting $4,350 in assets while facing $25 million in debts. To pay down his debts, Stevenson filed court documents in August to auction off Dash's life rights after he declined to include them in his assets. Dash expressed his thoughts about the sale during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, saying was “flattered that my life rights mean so much."



"I'm flattered that the intention is to make a movie about me that must have a bigger budget than the life rights unless they're dumb,” he said. “I'm flattered that now I get to really fight for something that, if it did happen, would appear to be unconstitutional. I'm flattered that everyone's talking about it."