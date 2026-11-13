Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is making a statement about her romance with Ricky Alvarez.

The “We Can’t Be Friends” singer, 33, and her former backup dancer, 35, made their official red carpet debut as a couple on Wednesday (November 11) at the New York City premiere of Grande’s new film Focker-in-Law, per People.

Grande stunned in a gray plaid ‘90s vintage Badgley Mischka gown, a silk dress with spaghetti straps and beaded flowers along the bust, Page Six reports, and wearing her new chic bob slicked back into a ponytail tied with a white ribbon. Alvarez also dressed to impress, wearing a white button-up shirt under a black blazer paired with dark blue jeans.

The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, looked happy together as they posed side by side on the carpet, often with their arms around each other.

Grande and Alvarez previously dated for about a year before going their separate ways in 2016, but they reignited their romance this summer following her split from ex-boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Rumors of their reunion first started swirling in July when, during a stop on her Eternal Sunshine tour, Grande switched up the lyrics in her song "Thank U, Next" that reference Alvarez. Instead of the original lyrics, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh," she sang, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back." Two months later, she changed up the lyrics again while wrapping up the tour in London in September in a way that hinted at making their romance last.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Grande and Alvarez on the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images