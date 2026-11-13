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Rodney Atkins shared a statement after communicating with officials at the Country Music Association. The conversation arrives shortly after the “Watching You” artist said he was not permitted to walk the red carpet at the 60th CMA Awards.

Atkins said last week that he was not approved to walk the red carpet at the show, and he and his wife, Rose Falcon, “decided not to attend this year’s CMA Awards.” Atkins posted an update on Instagram on Thursday afternoon (November 12), revealing that he and Falcon reversed their decision after communicating with representatives of the Association.

“After some good conversations between our team and the CMA, Rose and I have decided we’ll be walking the red carpet and attending this year’s awards,” Atkins said. “I’m grateful to the CMA for hearing us out, and I can’t thank y’all enough for all the love and support. Once again, you reminded me just how powerful country music fans can be when they speak up.

“I definitely don’t want to stay stuck on this,” he continued. “Live’s too short, and the days are long, but the years are short. Looking forward to a great night celebrating country music with old friends and new ones. Now I’ve just gotta find a red-carpet-worthy ball cap.”

Atkins was the second artist to reveal that he’d apparently been denied red carpet access at the 60th CMA Awards, following fellow country star Sammy Kershaw. Kershaw said in his own update earlier this week that he’d had “a sincere and meaningful private conversation with CMA leadership. They have acknowledged how this situation was handled and extended a sincere, heartfelt apology, which I have personally accepted.” He and Atkins received an outpouring os support from fans and other country artists.

The CMA Awards will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Lainey Wilson is returning to host the show. She’s also part of the lineup of performers, which also includes Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan,Halestorm, HARDY, Marcus King, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore. Brooks & Dunn will accept the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the show. There will also be a special tribute to late legendDolly Parton, the Country Music Association confirmed.

Find the full list of nominees here.

The 60th CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+, and the following day on Hulu.