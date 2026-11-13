Photo: Getty Images

Bunnie Xo reacted to footage of her giant poster being removed from ex-husband Jelly Roll’s bar in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Footage obtained by TMZ on Wednesday (November 11) shows a group of workers removing a posted of the Dumb Blonde podcast host from the bar that Jelly Roll opened in January 2025, and taking it away in a truck. Bunnie Xo, seemingly carefree over the removal, commented on the celebrity news hub’s Instagram post, “How much? 😂”

She later shred a clip on Instagram set to 50 Cent’s viral rant. Text over the screen reads, “When the life size cut out of you gets loaded into the back of a dump truck in broad daylight & you weren’t even offered it.” She wrote in her caption, “Who has it, I want it.”

Bunnie Xo, 46, and Jelly Roll, 41, separated on May 9. The Grammy-winning artist filed for divorce on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee, outside of Nashville. They finalized the divorce in July, ending the marriage after nearly a decade. Jelly Roll and Bunnie tied the knot in a spontaneous wedding in August 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bunnie Xo opened up about the split on an episode of her podcast in June. She said at the time, “My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce.” She later shared that she removed because “I realized I just don’t want one of the hardest moments of my life to become a permanent headline. ...People deserve the space to heal, to evolve and to move forward.” Bunnie Xo has since said on Dumb Blondethat she “will never” get married again. She also told TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager on an episode of Open Book with Jenna, “I don’t want to be the frickin’ poster child for divorce, you know? Like, there’s nothing hot about that. It’s like, it’s a very devastating situation that anybody ever has to go through. Families get broken up, hearts get broken. …It’s time to move on.” Bunnie Xo has been “having fun” with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf, 24, after her divorce.

Jelly Roll directed people to Bunnie’s podcast episode when it was still available. On stage, he addressed the divorce and said Bunnie Xo would be “my best friend forever.” He’s since shared that he plans to “take some time off and heal.” Jelly Roll has not publicly commented on the removal of Bunnie Xo’s posted from his bar as of publication time on Friday (November 13).