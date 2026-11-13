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Carly Pearce surprised fans with a new version of her steamy duet with Riley Green.

Pearce and Green teamed up on “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” earlier this year. The romantic duet appeared on Pearce’s latest studio record, Honest Woman, which arrived in August. On Friday morning (November 13), the Grammy-winning country star unveiled a new version called “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay (Last Call Mix).”

“SURPRISE!!! 🎉” Pearce posted on Instagram. “We’ve had so much fun getting to sing this song together all year, and with the CMA Awards coming up and our nomination, we wanted to do something special to celebrate! So we went back into the studio and gave it a little new energy! 'If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay (Last Call Mix)' is OUT NOW!”

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay (Last Call Mix)” was written by Devin Dawson, Seth Ennis, Jordan Minton and Jordan Reynolds. Pearce co-produced it with Ben West.

Pearce’s duet with Green is up for Musical Event of the Year at the 60th CMA Awards, returning to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Lainey Wilson will host the show for her third consecutive year. She’s also part of the lineup of performers, along with Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan,Halestorm, HARDY, Marcus King, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore. Brooks & Dunn will accept the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the show. There will also be a special tribute to late legendDolly Parton, the Country Music Association previously confirmed.

Find the full list of nominees here.

The 60th CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+, and the following day on Hulu.