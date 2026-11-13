Photo: Getty Images

Belly Gang Kushington continues to keep his foot on the necks of his competition with a tough follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut album.



On Friday, November 13, the Atlanta native delivered his sophomore LP GOOD DOPE SELLS ITSELF via LVRN Records. He kicks off the album with his emotional intro in which he shouts out his autistic son and vents about his past family issues. The 12-track project continues with previously released singles like "OK" and "WTF GOIN" featuring 21 Savage. Belly Gang also taps other heavy hitters for the album including YFN Lucci, YKNIECE, Wale and Summer Walker.

Photo: LVRN Records

Belly Gang Kushington, who was one of iHeartRadio's Hip-Hop Artists To Watch in 2026, has been on a roll since he struck gold with his smash hit "Friend Do (Remix)" with YKNIECE. Since the record dropped last year, BGK's breakout hit has elevated on the charts and was recently named in the top five of iHeartRadio's Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2026. He kicked off the rollout to his latest LP over the summer by dropping "WTF GOIN." The 21 Savage-assisted banger samples the late Shawty Lo's "Let's Get It" featuring DG Yola. He followed up with other tracks like "No Jewelry" and "OK."



To celebrate the album's release, Belly Gang Kushington released the official music video for "Doctor Mama." In the visuals directed by Decat and Rockstar Cult, BGK reunites with YKNIECE as he takes a squad of models on a shopping spree. Watch the music video here and listen to GOOD DOPE SELLS ITSELF on iHeartRadio now.

