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Camila Cabello is focusing on all aspects of her identity in her new era.

While at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday (November 12), the "Havana" singer, 29, teased that she has new music on the way that will dive into her different cultural identities that help shape who she is a person and a musician, per Geo News.

"I'm preparing new music," she said. "It's a combination of my Cuban identity, my Mexican identity, my American identity, my Miami identity... everything!"

Fans online were loving the concept, with many on X (formerly Twitter) sharing their excitement for the new project.

"I just know it's album of the year," one user wrote, while another posited, "This could be her most personal era yet." Others were excited about the potential new sound of the record, with one person commenting, "Camila blending all her roots into one sound? This new era could be something special! Can't wait to hear it."