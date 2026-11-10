Anthropic Moves Forward With IPO Amid Market Volatility

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Anthropic, a leading AI company, is moving forward with its initial public offering (IPO) plans despite recent market fluctuations. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company aims to set its valuation range this week and begin trading publicly on Thursday or Friday of next week. Initially, investors expected a valuation around $1.5 trillion, but recent market selloffs have led some to anticipate a lower figure.

Anthropic is also launching two new AI models, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, which the company claims generate outputs 30% faster and are 20% less expensive than previous versions. The company is reportedly targeting a $69.3 billion fundraising goal, although this figure was briefly retracted due to a clerical error, as noted by Bloomberg.

The Nasdaq composite's recent recovery has bolstered Anthropic's confidence to proceed with the IPO. However, the company is likely to accept a valuation lower than the $2 trillion estimate floated months ago. The IPO is expected to be one of the largest AI listings to date, with retail participation potentially reaching 20% of shares, according to Yahoo Finance.

Anthropic's IPO will set a precedent for future AI company valuations, with OpenAI expected to follow suit with its own listing. The outcome of Anthropic's IPO will likely influence the market's perception of AI valuations.