Cardi B, Travis Scott, More Revealed In Lineup For 'GTA VI' Festival In Miami

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In celebration of the highly anticipated release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' a music festival is set to take place in Miami on Saturday, November 21. The event, known as 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival,' will be held at Mana Wynwood and features a star-studded lineup, including performances by Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver, as reported by Miami New Times.

The festival will also include appearances by Kodak Black, SoFaygo, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Metro Boomin, Tainy, and Rauw Alejandro & Friends. Additionally, the game's composers, Justice, are set to perform a DJ set, alongside other artists like Nick León and DJ Python, according to Consequence.

Tickets for the festival will be distributed through a lottery system. Fans must enter the lottery by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10. Selected entrants will receive a code by 7 p.m. that day, allowing them to purchase tickets starting at noon on Wednesday, November 11. The event is restricted to guests aged 17 and older, as noted by The Needle Drop.

The festival celebrates the launch of 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' which will be released on November 19. The event promises a unique experience with two stages of nonstop music, produced by the creators of III Points in partnership with Rockstar Games and PlayStation.