Olivia Rodrigo Drops Festive New Song 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)'

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is kicking off the holiday season with her very first Christmas song.

On Thursday (November 5), Rodrigo dropped her new single "take me home (4 christmas)," a festive song she wrote with Dan Nigro and Amy Allen daydreaming about the "serious commitment" of meeting her partner's family for a holiday celebration.

"I've been patient and merry and kind/ And I've been waiting a really long time," she sings. "I want you to take me home/ And not so we can make out/ I want you to take me home/ Take me home to your parents' house/ I want you to take me home/ Show me serious commitment/ I want you to take me home/ Yeah come on, take me home for Christmas."

Rodrigo also shared an accompanying music video full of nostalgic holiday vibes and featuring some familiar faces, including Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon and Saturday Night Live cast member Ben Marshall, who she said on Instagram were her "favorite canonical red heads and who are absolutely amazing in this vid." She previewed the video earlier this week in a teaser on Instagram capturing the family playing a game of Heads Up where all of the answers were Rodrigo's name.

"take me home (4 christmas)" marks Rodrigo's first new music since releasing her third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love in June. She teamed up with Chappell Roan last month for a remix of her track "expectations," complete with a retro game show-inspired music video.