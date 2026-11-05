Diana Flores Exploring The Real Stories 'Behind Every Success' In New 'Born To Become' Podcast

Diana Flores is exploring the real stories behind professional success.

On Thursday (November 5), iHeartPodcasts and TikTok launched Born to Become with Diana Flores, a new weekly podcast series and the latest in the lineup for the TikTok Podcast Network. Hosted by Flores, a two-time flag football world champion, the podcast will dive into the real people "behind the achievements" as Flores is joined by guests from across the sports, entertainment, culture and business worlds for "honest, fun and raw conversations," according to a press release.

"I've had the opportunity to meet so many incredible people throughout my career, and one thing I've learned is that the most powerful stories often have nothing to do with achievements we see on the surface," she said. "Behind every success is a journey filled with unexpected challenges, defining decisions, and moments of growth that deserved to be shared."

Those stories are what inspired her to bring Born to Become to life.

"I'm so excited to partner with TikTok and iHeartPodcasts to bring these conversations to life and create a space where our guests can share a different side to themselves," she said. "I hope listeners find inspiration, connection, and valuable lessons in these stories that encourage them to pursue their own dreams and recognize there is no limit to who they can become."

The first episode of Born to Become premiered on November 5 and featured a conversation with sports executive Sam Rapoport where the pair spoke about building a career in flag football as well as Rapoport's advice for battling imposter syndrome. Upcoming guests also include Ashlyn Harris and Jenny Taft, among others.

You can listen to Born to Become with Diana Flores on iHeartRadio and catch new episodes every Thursday.