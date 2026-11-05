Trump To Speak At Up Summit After Midterms

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President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first formal speaking engagement since the midterm elections at the Up Summit, held at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The event, set for Friday (November 6), will showcase the latest advancements in transportation and aerospace technology. Following his remarks, President Trump will travel to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

The Up Summit is a significant event where NASA recently unveiled the X-70 Fractal, a new experimental aircraft designed to test advanced aviation technologies. According to Aviation Week, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced the X-70 as part of a broader initiative to revive the agency's legacy in breakthrough flight research. The aircraft is expected to make its first flight within two years.

The summit will also feature announcements about other X-plane programs, with Isaacman emphasizing the need to return to radical airframe and engine designs. He stated, "We need to get back to the radical airframe and engine designs, building and flying faster and higher than we have in decades."

The Up Summit is set to continue through the weekend, with further announcements expected on Saturday (November 7), the same day President Trump will be present at the event.