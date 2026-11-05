Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Hates The Term 'Anti-Aging'

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Hailey Bieber has a bone to pick with a popular beauty trend.

The Rhode founder, 29, sat down for a new interview with Women's Wear Daily published October 30 where she explained why she is against the term "anti-aging" when it comes to the beauty and skincare industry and instead prefers to focus on "smart aging" with her own beauty brand, per People.

"I hate saying anti aging because I'm like, we're all aging, so let's not be anti about it," she said. "Let's just support ourselves and support our skin."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bieber opened up about her frustrations with the "lack of research" in women's healthcare while speaking on her "lonely journey" of experiencing premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after she gave birth to her and husband Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

"That was just a really intense and special journey that I had. There's so much that happens when you are pregnant, during childbirth. There's so many things that happen leading up to having a child," she said, adding, "After I had my son, I struggled with that a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it."

She added, "When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we're dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel less of a lonely journey."