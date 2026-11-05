Wisconsin Infant Dies Of Measles In First State Case Since 1990

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An infant in southwestern Wisconsin has died from measles, according to a Thursday (November 5) announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. This marks the first measles-related death in the state since 1990.

State health officials said the coroner listed measles as the immediate cause of death. For privacy reasons, no further details about the child's identity or exact location are being released. Wisconsin's Health SecretaryKirsten Johnson stated, "It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years. My heart is broken for the family." She added, "Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles can cause serious illness and death, and it is important for all Wisconsinites to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and their family."

As of Tuesday (November 3), there have been 431 confirmed measles cases across 13 Wisconsin counties—making this the highest number of cases in more than 35 years. Nine people have required hospitalization for severe symptoms. The majority of these cases have been concentrated in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, and Vernon counties.

Children under five years old, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems are especially at risk for severe complications such as pneumonia or brain swelling, the health department said. The measles vaccine, which is 97 percent effective after two doses, remains the best protection against the virus.

State health officials encourage residents to check their vaccination status and that of their families, especially in affected counties. Since August 1, over 42,000 doses of MMR vaccine have been administered statewide, and 2,000 doses have been sent to local health departments in impacted areas.

Nationwide, eight measles deaths have been reported by state health departments this year: six in Pennsylvania, one in New York, and one in Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the U.S. eliminated the domestic spread of measles in 2000, but vaccination rates have dropped below the 95 percent threshold needed to prevent outbreaks.

Officials urge anyone who develops symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, and rash to stay home and contact their local health department or medical provider. For those exposed to measles, symptoms typically appear 10 to 21 days after exposure. Vaccination remains the key strategy to prevent future cases and deaths as the state continues to battle its largest outbreak in decades.