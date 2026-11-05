2026 National Toy Hall Of Fame Class Winners Announced

Photo: RICCARDO MILANI / AFP / Getty Images

The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 inductees, honoring four beloved playthings. This year's class includes Bingo, Care Bears, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and the classic playground slide. The winners were selected from a pool of 12 finalists and were celebrated at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

According to WXXI News, the finalists that didn't make the cut included Tickle Me Elmo and Yahtzee. The National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have inspired generations through play, creativity, and fun. The inductees join a prestigious list of iconic toys such as Hot Wheels, Frisbee, and Mr. Potato Head.

New York Upstate reports that toys are judged on their longevity, icon status, and ability to foster learning and creativity. The public participated in the selection process by voting online for their favorites among the finalists. The public's top three choices were included on the final ballot alongside selections from the hall's 23-member National Selection Advisory Committee.

The National Toy Hall of Fame, established in 1998, continues to celebrate toys that have made a significant impact on play and toy design. RochesterFirst highlights that the new inductees join 90 previous honorees, ranging from Barbie and LEGO to simpler playthings like the cardboard box and stick.