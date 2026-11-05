Travelers Busted At Airport Trying To Smuggle Thousands Of Tarantulas In Their Socks

Photo: Nigel Jared / Moment / Getty Images

More than 3,000 tarantulas were discovered hidden inside socks packed in the luggage of three European travelers at an airport in Callao, Peru, as they prepared to board a flight to Germany. The travelers included two German citizens and one Polish citizen. The spiders were found on Tuesday (November 3) during a routine check-in, after authorities received an anonymous tip.

The National Forestry and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) reported that the tarantulas were concealed in dozens of socks spread across three suitcases, with each suitcase containing between 15 and 22 socks. The seized spiders included several species in different stages of development, from eggs and juveniles to adults, as noted by wildlife forestry control technician Cora Suarez. Suarez explained, "These species are attractive because of the colors, because of the size and, more than anything, because they can be intended for collectors."

The investigation revealed that the tarantulas included species from the Brachypelma, Pamphobeteus, and Avicularia genera, all prized for their appearance and value in the exotic pet trade. Among them was Pamphobeteus antinous, one of South America's largest tarantulas, which is legally protected in Peru.

SERFOR officials added that the spiders may have been intended for collectors, research, or the exotic pet trade, and that one of the suspects could be a prominent tarantula researcher. The three travelers were detained by Peru's environmental crimes police and now face criminal proceedings led by a specialized environmental prosecutor’s office. In Peru, wildlife trafficking carries a prison sentence of three to five years, which can increase to seven years if protected species are involved, according to TVP World.

Authorities continue to investigate the origins and intended destination of the tarantulas, emphasizing the ongoing challenge of wildlife trafficking through international airports.