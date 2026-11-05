Pregnant 'Mormon Wives' Star Jen Affleck Files For Divorce From Zac Affleck

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Pregnant Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and husband Zac Affleck are reportedly splitting up after seven years of marriage, months after announcing they were expecting their fourth child.

According to TMZ, Jen, 27, filed for divorce from her husband, 30, in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday (November 3). The former couple met in 2018 and tied the knot in June the following year and have welcomed three children together through the course of the marriage: daughter Nora, 5, son Luca, 3, and daughter Penelope, 1. The reality star revealed in June that she was pregnant with their fourth child.

Following reports of their split and news of Jen's divorce filing, a source told People on Wednesday (November 4) that Zac is "doing okay," adding, "He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids."

People that Jen and Zac's relationship troubles have been documented on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, starting with season one in 2024 when the then-couple's marriage disagreements were aired out on screen. She later admitted to Vulture that their marriage was "in a rocky place" at the time of filming and that they had been attending therapy in the time since.