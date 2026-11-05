Cardi B Finally Reveals Name Of Her Son With Stefon Diggs

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Cardi B is introducing her son to the world.

On Wednesday (November 4), the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 33, revealed the name of her son with NFL star ex Stefon Diggs in honor of his first birthday, sharing a sweet message on Instagram to Grey Marsean Diggs alongside several adorable photos of her baby boy.

"Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs 🩶🩶🩶!!!" she wrote in the caption. "It's only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I've had you at my side forever. I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength."

"I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit."

In addition to Grey, Cardi is also a mom to three kids she shares with ex Offset: daughters Kulture Kiari, 8, and Blossom Belle, 2, and son Wave Set, 5.