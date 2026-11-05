Gov. Newsom Commutes All 548 Death Sentences In California

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Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the commutation of all 548 death sentences in California to life without parole, marking a significant shift in the state's approach to capital punishment. Newsom, who is nearing the end of his term, stated, "State-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values," according to CalMatters.

This decision affects more than a quarter of the nation's condemned inmates and is seen as a historic move in the context of American capital punishment. California has not executed anyone since 2006, and the death row population has been distributed among other facilities since 2024, as reported by BBC News.

Newsom's decision comes amid ongoing legal challenges to the death penalty in California. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other organizations have long argued against the death penalty, citing racial bias and systemic flaws. The ACLU's executive director, Anthony D. Romero, praised Newsom's decision, stating it "honored his commitment to end a system that conflicts with human dignity, fairness, and the values enshrined in our Constitution."

While Newsom's move has been lauded by some, it has also faced criticism from victims' rights advocates who argue that it undermines the decisions of juries and judges. Topo Padilla, president of Crime Victims United, expressed concern over the governor's personal beliefs influencing such a significant decision.

The commutations will require court approval for those convicted of multiple felonies, with the California Supreme Court needing to sign off on these cases. Newsom emphasized that those with commuted sentences will not be eligible for new parole hearings, addressing concerns about potential future releases.