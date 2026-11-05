Dozens Rescued In Southeast After Severe Flooding

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Heavy rainfall in the Southeast has led to severe flooding, prompting rescue operations in McCaysville, Georgia, and surrounding areas. Over 57 people have been rescued from their homes as floodwaters reached record levels, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. The Toccoa River overflowed, submerging parts of the town and causing significant damage to homes and businesses.

The flooding also caused a propane tank to catch fire and explode outside a business in McCaysville. Emergency crews, including U.S. Army Rangers from Camp Merrill, used helicopters and boats to assist in rescue efforts. Michael Earley, McCaysville's police chief, reported that no major injuries had been confirmed, though some individuals were hospitalized for hypothermia.

Atlanta News First reported that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, mobilizing resources from multiple agencies to aid in the response. The flooding has also affected Polk County, Tennessee, where five to eight inches of rain fell within 12 hours.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for McCaysville, and a boil water advisory remains in effect due to the shutdown of the city's water treatment plant. Residents are urged to avoid flooded areas and seek shelter at the Fannin County Recreation Center.

WJTV reported that the flooding has caused infrastructure failures, including power and communication outages. The community is now facing a lengthy cleanup process, with officials advising residents to stay off the roads and allow emergency crews to continue their work.