DOJ Civil Rights Division Chief Harmeet Dhillon Resigns

Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Harmeet Dhillon, the U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, has resigned from her position, marking the first senior departure from the Trump administration following the Democrats' midterm victories. Dhillon announced her resignation on Thursday (November 5) and stated that she had decided to step down three weeks ago, but delayed the announcement at the request of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Dhillon, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was nominated by him in December 2024 and confirmed by the Senate in April 2025. During her tenure, she led a significant transformation of the Civil Rights Division, which included ending investigations into police departments and focusing on issues like election integrity and religious discrimination. According to Politico, her leadership saw the departure of hundreds of attorneys and a shift in the division's priorities.

Dhillon's resignation comes amid anticipated investigations by congressional Democrats into the Trump administration. She indicated that she would seek legal counsel if subpoenaed to testify, as reported by Fox News. "I would certainly take legal counsel and follow it in that regard," she said.

Her tenure was marked by controversy, with critics accusing her of abandoning traditional civil rights enforcement in favor of partisan goals. Democracy Docket reported that her efforts to obtain voter data and investigate alleged voter fraud faced significant resistance and legal defeats.

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed Dhillon's departure, stating, "She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor." Dhillon plans to return to private practice, resuming her work with the Dhillon Law Group.