Costs Driving Pet Insurance Surge

Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP / Getty Images

The rising cost of veterinary care is prompting more Americans to purchase pet insurance. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, about seven million pets were insured in 2025, marking a 9% increase from the previous year and a 76% rise over five years. This surge is attributed to advances in animal medicine that provide access to treatments that were uncommon or unavailable a decade ago.

For pet owners like Amanda Moore from Norwalk, Ohio, pet insurance has been a financial lifesaver. Her dog, Tasha, was diagnosed with mammary cancer, and the treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, have cost around $20,500. Moore stated that Embrace Pet Insurance reimbursed more than $14,300, allowing her to make decisions based on what was medically best for Tasha rather than financial constraints. "I would not have been able to afford to do a lot of this myself without having pet insurance," Moore told Reuters.

Veterinary service prices increased by 4.6% in September 2026 compared to the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The American Veterinary Medical Association reported that annual veterinary spending averaged about $560 last year, while specialized treatments can cost thousands of dollars. Insurers like Trupanion have noted that their highest individual claim has exceeded $150,000.

The pet insurance industry is now the fastest-growing property and casualty insurance business line, with premiums projected to rise 17% to $6.4 billion in 2026, as reported by Tim Zawacki of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite this growth, more than 95% of U.S. pets remain uninsured, highlighting a significant gap in coverage. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association's report found that common conditions such as gastrointestinal issues and ear infections drive many claims, according to dvm360.

Veterinarians and insurers attribute the rising costs to the growing availability of advanced tests and treatments. Dr. Jen Quammen, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association, noted that the sophistication of care improves outcomes and helps pets live longer, but it also raises costs. Richard Goldstein from Zoetis highlighted that pets are now living 1.5 to 1.7 times longer than four decades ago, increasing demand for treatment of chronic conditions.

Pet insurance is seen as a way to manage unexpected medical expenses and reduce the financial strain of caring for an injured or sick pet. However, the majority of pet owners still do not have this coverage, leaving them vulnerable to high veterinary bills.