Constant Food Thoughts Impact Many Americans

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A recent study published in the journal Obesity Science and Practice reveals that nearly one in five Americans, or 18%, frequently or always experience "food noise," which refers to intrusive thoughts about food even when not hungry. More than 80% of participants reported that these thoughts affect them at least some of the time, according to US News.

The study, conducted by researchers at Penn State, involved a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults. Participants were asked to rate how often they experience food noise on a scale from one to five, with one being "never" and five being "always." The results showed that women were 80% more likely to report frequent food noise than men, and younger adults experienced it more than older individuals.

Daisuke Hayashi, a postdoctoral fellow in nutritional sciences at Penn State and lead researcher of the study, emphasized the importance of understanding food noise. "Understanding food noise is the first step to managing it," Hayashi said. "If you believe food noise is causing problems in your life, talk to your medical provider about what you can do."

The study also found that people who have used GLP-1 weight loss drugs were about 50% more likely to report frequent food noise. Travis Masterson, an associate professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State, noted that the term "food noise" emerged from discussions with GLP-1 users who experienced a reduction in these intrusive thoughts. "If GLP-1s reduce food noise, those who use GLP-1s might be hyperaware of any food noise they do experience and, therefore, more likely to report it," Masterson explained.

The findings suggest that a better understanding of food noise could aid both doctors and patients in managing weight-related issues. "Medical doctors and other clinicians need to know a large proportion of their patients report dealing with this issue," Masterson said, as reported by Penn State News.