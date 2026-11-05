Five Coaches Advance In Pro Football Hall Of Fame Process

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Five legendary coaches, including Bill Belichick, have advanced in the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027. The nominees, announced Thursday, also include Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. Together, they have won a total of 11 Super Bowl titles, with Belichick leading the New England Patriots to six championships.

The Coach Subcommittee selected these five from an initial list of 14 nominees. On November 17, the subcommittee will meet to choose one candidate to present to the full Selection Committee, which will decide the final class in early 2027. The Class of 2027 will be announced during NFL Honors in February and inducted in August in Canton, Ohio.

Belichick's coaching career spanned from 1975 to 2023, including head coaching roles with the Cleveland Browns and the Patriots. His 333 wins rank second in NFL history, just behind Don Shula. Shanahan, who coached the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl victories, and Reeves, who led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances, are both celebrated for their contributions to the game. Holmgren and Coughlin also boast impressive records, having led their teams to multiple Super Bowl appearances and victories.

According to Denver Broncos, Shanahan and Reeves have been semifinalists in the past three years, but the selection process has changed for the Class of 2027. Fox 59 reports that the last coach enshrined was Don Coryell in 2023.

The Hall of Fame's selection process allows for three to seven new members each year. Fans can learn more about ticket packages for the Enshrinement Week at On Location.