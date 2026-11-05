Fat Joe Returns To Tiny Desk With Classic Hits

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Fat Joe is set to make his return to NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, with a new performance premiering Thursday (November 5). Five years after his first appearance, the Bronx rapper is bringing back his classics in an intimate setting that has become a favorite among hip hop veterans. The announcement was made on Wednesday, giving fans another chance to enjoy his extensive catalog.

During his performance, Fat Joe will be joined by notable guests, including Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, Stevie Mackey, and Dre of Cool & Dre, as reported by That Eric Alper. The concert will feature a mix of career favorites and tracks from his latest album, 'Organized Rhyme.' The setlist includes songs like "Million Dollar Intro," "Cocababy," and "I Shot Ya."

Remy Ma will join Fat Joe for performances of "Lean Back" and "All the Way Up," while Jadakiss will lend his presence to "New York" and "The Aroma." The performance will also showcase a live ensemble led by music director Zo Harris, featuring guitar, bass, drums, and DJ Ted Smooth, providing fresh arrangements to familiar tracks.

Fat Joe's return to Tiny Desk highlights his evolving career, which includes music, a book, and the 'Joe and Jada' podcast with Jadakiss. The rapper's commitment to his Bronx roots remains central to his story, as he continues to find new ways to connect with audiences.