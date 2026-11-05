Nithya Raman Declared Projected Winner In L.A. Mayoral Race

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP / Getty Images

Nithya Raman, a Democratic Socialist and Los Angeles City Council member, is projected to become the next mayor of Los Angeles after defeating incumbent Karen Bass. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Raman has pulled ahead by nearly 35,000 votes, securing more than 52% of the vote. Despite the lead, Bass has not conceded the race.

Raman's victory marks a significant shift in Los Angeles politics, as she ran an insurgent progressive campaign against the city's Democratic Party establishment. Her campaign focused on issues such as housing, homelessness, and the response to the Palisades wildfire, which had been points of contention during Bass's term. NBC News reports that Raman criticized Bass for mismanaging the city's homelessness problem and rising housing prices.

Raman, 45, was born in India and moved to the U.S. as a child. She is a Harvard and MIT-trained urban planner who founded an L.A. homelessness nonprofit and served as executive director of Time’s Up before winning her City Council seat in 2020. Her district spans the southern San Fernando Valley and includes areas like Sherman Oaks and Silver Lake.

The race was called by Decision Desk HQ, which partners with Ballotpedia, projecting a Raman victory with her leading by about 26,000 votes, as reported by The Hill. However, other major entities like NBC News had yet to call the race, and the full count may take a week or longer due to mail-in ballots.

Raman's campaign received significant support from Hollywood, with donors including Tina Fey, Mike Schur, and Mindy Kaling. Her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, is a writer-producer known for his work on shows like _30 Rock_ and _Modern Family_.

As the first Asian American mayor of Los Angeles, Raman's term will coincide with the city's hosting of the 2028 Summer Olympics, presenting both challenges and opportunities for her administration.