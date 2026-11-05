Lil Durk Allegedly Hid Watch In 'Body Cavity' In Jail

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Lil Durk is reportedly facing allegations of hiding an Apple Watch in his body cavity while in custody at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center.

Federal prosecutors made the allegations during a bond hearing on Wednesday (November 4), arguing that the Chicago rapper remains a flight risk and a potential threat to the community. They have opposed his release, noting that he has been denied bond four times already. The government alleges that Durk used the Apple Watch to make hundreds of phone calls, according to a report by XXL Magazine.

Durk's legal team presented a bond proposal that includes using his mother's home as collateral, along with his royalties, publishing rights, and touring revenue. They highlighted his recent acquittal in a separate murder-for-hire case, arguing that this favorable outcome reduces his flight risk. However, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has delayed his decision on the bond request until Thursday (November 5).

The rapper, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, has been in solitary confinement for allegedly possessing the Apple Watch, a contraband item in prison. He was released from solitary confinement earlier this year after spending five months there, as reported by Revolt.

Durk's trial on separate charges related to murder in aid of racketeering and a firearm offense is set to begin in May 2027. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. His legal team continues to seek his release, with support from notable figures like Jay-Z and J. Cole, who have written letters to the court advocating for his bond, according to Complex.