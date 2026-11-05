Met Gala 2027 Theme Revealed After Galliano Controversy

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The 2027 Met Gala will feature a new theme, "extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday," following the cancellation of an exhibit on controversial designer John Galliano. The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue announced the theme, which will explore how designers transform everyday garments like T-shirts and jeans into high fashion, according to ABC11.

The gala, chaired by Condé Nast Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour, is a major fundraiser for the museum and will take place on the first Monday of May. The new theme comes after backlash led to the cancellation of the "John Galliano: Horizons" exhibit due to the designer's history of antisemitic remarks. Galliano was dismissed from Christian Dior in 2011 and found guilty of antisemitic behavior by a French court the same year.

Head curator Andrew Bolton described the new exhibition as a "sequel of sorts" to the previous year's "Costume Art" gala. It will feature over 200 pieces, including items from the museum's collection and donations from fashion brands, Page Six reports.

Bolton emphasized the importance of creating an exhibition that is both challenging and beautiful. "I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been," he told Vogue, as reported by E! Online.

Galliano acknowledged the controversy surrounding him and expressed his understanding of the museum's decision. "I do not want the debate surrounding me to place The Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute," he said in a statement.