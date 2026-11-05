California Man, 97, Dies At Birthday Party After Dancing To 'Stayin' Alive'

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A 97-year-old California man died at his own birthday party moments after dancing to the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" during a Halloween-themed celebration last week in Los Angeles.

Vito, whose last name has not been publicly reported, was clapping, swaying and smiling while dressed in a black button-down shirt and dress pants as the 1970s disco classic played during the celebration, according to the New York Post. The senior appeared to be having the time of his life before the celebration took a tragic turn and he suddenly died at the party, shortly after guests had sung "Happy Birthday" to him.

Eden Malinoff, 24, a Los Angeles baker and Vito's neighbor, shared the remarkable story on social media after throwing him the birthday bash. Malinoff, who runs the cake and cookie business Baked, posted footage of the celebration to TikTok on Monday (November 2).

"This past week was Vito's 97th birthday and in true Vito fashion, he wanted to celebrate by throwing a Halloween birthday rager," Malinoff said. "So of course I made him a cake. When I asked him the secret to living such a long life, he told me it was to never drink cheap liquor."

Malinoff made Vito a red wine chocolate cake in his honor. She praised Vito for his youthful energy, saying he was a beloved member of her friend group despite being decades older than most of its members.

"Unfortunately the night did not end as anticipated and Vito made a dramatic exit. But if there's any way he could have chosen to go out it would have been like this," she added. "He was surrounded by people he loved, we were celebrating his long and full life, and I'm just so grateful I got to be a part of it."