Bus Driver Charged After 5-Year-Old Got Caught In Door And Dragged By Backpack

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A school bus driver in Clinton, New York, has been arrested after a five-year-old child was dragged a short distance when the child's backpack became trapped in the bus door on Monday (November 2). According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Tasha Van Dayne, 37, faces a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Deputies responded to the incident on Martin Drive after the bus, operated for the Clinton Central School District, stopped to let children off during an afternoon route. The sheriff’s office said Van Dayne closed the door as the last child exited, catching the backpack and dragging the child along the road before stopping. The child sustained minor injuries.

Van Dayne turned herself in to authorities and was released with an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in Kirkland Town Court on November 16.

The Clinton Central School District said the driver would no longer transport students and that support staff would be available for students affected by the incident. The district issued a statement saying, "While we are relieved that the student did not sustain serious physical injuries, we recognize that this was a frightening and traumatic experience, not only for the student involved, but also for the children who were still on the bus and witnessed what occurred."

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its investigation into the incident is ongoing.