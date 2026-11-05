Tim McGraw Reveals Run Of Vegas Shows In 'Rare,' 'Intimate' Setting Following 'Overwhelming' Demand

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Tim McGraw will take the stage again in Las Vegas in 2027.

McGraw announced on Thursday morning (November 5) that he’s heading back to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a run of five new shows this spring. His additional performances arrive after “overwhelming fan demand and a sold-out 2026 engagement,” according to a press release. “These special, only-in-Las Vegas shows offer fans a rare chance to experience McGraw perform in an intimate setting, featuring his chart-topping hits and fan favorites spanning more than 30 years of his celebrated career.”

McGraw’s Vegas shows will kick off at 8 p.m. on:

Friday, May 21

Saturday, May 22

Thursday, May 27

Friday, May 28

Saturday, May 29

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Monday (November 9)

McGraw’s announcement arrives weeks after his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. He became a Hall of Fame member alongside Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Overstreet and legendary bluegrass duo The Stanley Brothers. During his induction, McGraw spotlighted his wife of 30 years, fellow country star Faith Hill, and the couple’s three daughters: Gracie McGraw, 29, Maggie McGraw, 28, and Audrey McGraw, 24. “Faith, I love you. …I love you girls so much.”