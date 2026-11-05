Stocks Slide On Wall Street After Midterm Gains

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Stocks on Wall Street are experiencing a significant decline following sharp gains from the previous day, which were driven by Democratic victories in the midterm elections. The Nasdaq composite has dropped over 1,000 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen more than 800 points. The S&P 500 is also down, marking a reversal from Wednesday's gains.

According to Investor's Business Daily, the Nasdaq composite plunged 3.8% in morning trades on Thursday (November 5), while the Dow industrials lost 1.1% and the S&P 500 fell 2.2%. The decline comes as the initial excitement from the midterm elections fades and earnings reports continue to affect the market. Companies like Arm Holdings saw significant drops, with Arm's shares falling nearly 11% due to missed royalty revenue expectations despite an earnings beat.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Dow is down more than 600 points, and the S&P 500 is on track for its worst day since early April 2025. This downturn is partly attributed to a potential slowdown in the AI sector, affecting chipmakers and data-center suppliers.

Additionally, Business Insider highlights that the S&P 500's price-to-forward earnings ratio has dropped sharply, a rare signal that has historically indicated a potential recession. This decline in valuation metrics has contributed to the market's volatility.

As the market adjusts to the post-election landscape and ongoing economic signals, investors are closely monitoring developments in the tech sector and broader economic indicators.