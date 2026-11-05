Four Dead After Domestic Violence Call Turns Deadly

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Four people are dead, including a Spokane County sheriff's deputy, after a domestic violence call escalated into gunfire near Spangle, Washington. Another deputy remains on life support and is not expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office, following a tense standoff and exchange of gunfire at a residence on South Smythe Road.

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. after a woman ran to a neighbor's house reporting that her brother had shot her. The woman, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, told authorities two other people remained inside the home with the shooter, as reported by KIRO 7.

Arriving deputies launched a drone and discovered a body in the yard, which they determined was deceased. Believing more victims were inside, deputies and a SWAT team approached the house, where they were immediately met with gunfire. Two deputies were struck and critically injured. The deputies were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. One of them died overnight; the other remains on life support and is an organ donor, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Inside the home, investigators found two more people dead, including the suspect. The identities of the deputies and the other victims have not been released, and it remains unclear whether the suspect was killed by police gunfire or by his own hand.

Sheriff John Nowels said, "We will continue to support their families and honor their wishes. Although we know our deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know. They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger."

Law enforcement agencies across Washington and Idaho expressed condolences on social media, emphasizing the shared grief within the law enforcement community. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said his staff has been in communication with local authorities and may visit Spokane County in the coming days.