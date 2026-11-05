Russell Brand Found Guilty Of Rape, Sexual Assault

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Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in his trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. The jury delivered its verdict on Thursday (November 5) after three days of deliberations, following a four-week trial. Brand was found not guilty of two other rape charges and a count of attempted indecent assault, as reported by Sky News.

The guilty verdicts include a charge of anal rape in 2009, where the victim testified that Brand assaulted her at his home in Hampstead after they had met at a comedy gig. The jury also found Brand guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 by grabbing her breasts at a bar in Soho, and another incident in 2004/2005 at Capital Radio where he pushed a victim against a wall and kissed her aggressively. Brand was also convicted of a 2009 incident where he put his head in a colleague's lap, as detailed by Variety.

Brand's lawyer, Ian Winter, applied for bail, requesting "an act of humanity to say goodbye to his children," but the judge denied this request, stating that Brand would remain in custody until his sentencing on Monday (November 9). Justice Bennathan indicated that a "significant custodial term" is expected, given the nature of the offenses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Brand is under investigation for additional allegations of rape made by two women. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy described Brand as a "danger to women," and suggested that more victims may come forward. The police are in close contact with prosecutors as the investigation continues.

Brand, who rose to fame as a comedian and actor, has consistently denied all charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday (November 9).