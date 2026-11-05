Dolly Parton To Be Honored With Special Tribute During 60th CMA Awards — What To Know

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The Country Music Association will include a special tribute to late legend Dolly Parton during the 60th CMA Awards.

Parton “died peacefully” on August 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, according to an official announcement issued at that time. She was 80. Representatives for Parton confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE in a statement later that day, “after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.” Parton’s passing led to an outpouring of emotional tributes from the country music community and many others.

“The night will also feature an unforgettable tribute to Dolly Parton, honoring the Country Music icon whose influence and legacy has touched every corner of entertainment and beyond,” the Country Music Association stated in a press release issued Thursday morning (November 5).

The Country Music Association did not reveal specific details about the tribute to Parton during the show.

The first performers announced for the 60th CMA Awards includes Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore. Reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will return to host the show for her third consecutive year, and her second year solo.

See the list of nominees here.

Last month, the Country Music Association hosted CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. The show honored Parton’s life and legacy with an all-star lineup that included Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Reba McEntire, Zac Brown and many others. The show aired on ABC and became available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The 60th CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+, and the following day on Hulu.