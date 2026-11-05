Band of Heathens' Gordy Quist Reveals Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

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Band of Heathens member Gordy Quist has been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The musician, 45, revealed the news via Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 3) and announced that he’s stepping away from touring per doctors’ orders to focus on treatment.

Quist opened up about his diagnosis, stating that he had no symptoms before undergoing a colonoscopy, which revealed a tumor.

“I would urge all of you to please get your colonoscopy if you’re overdue,” he told fans. “It’s super easy, not a big deal.”

Quist also admitted that while he feels physically strong, he doesn’t know how long he’ll be away from the road. The band is continuing their scheduled tour with Donavon Frankenreiter.

Despite the setback, the singer is keeping his sense of humor intact, announcing a weekly contest for the best puns.

“Yes, butt jokes are officially allowed,” he joked.