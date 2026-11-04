Musk's Campaign Spending Fails In Texas Elections

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In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk's record campaign spending in Texas did not yield the desired results in Tuesday's elections. Musk, who invested nearly $475 million to support Republican candidates nationwide, directed over $200 million to back Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott in Texas. Despite this massive financial support, both candidates lost their races, according to Mother Jones.

Democrat James Talarico defeated Paxton in what became the most expensive Senate race in American history. Talarico centered his campaign on fighting corruption and criticized the influence of wealthy donors like Musk. "For five decades now, billionaire megadonors have been buying politicians in both political parties," Talarico said, highlighting the need for change.

The election results also saw Democrat Gina Hinojosa winning against Abbott, marking a significant shift in Texas politics. CNBC reported that the Democrats' victory was part of a broader backlash against billionaire influence and the growing power of technology companies.

Musk's investments in Texas are substantial, with operations like Tesla's largest U.S. vehicle factory and SpaceX's Starbase complex. However, the election outcomes could complicate his expansion plans, as Hinojosa has campaigned against generous corporate subsidies and called for stricter regulations.

Nationwide, Musk's America PAC spent nearly $87 million across 44 federal races, but most of the candidates it backed were unsuccessful. Fortune noted that Musk's spending gave Talarico a platform to campaign against, ultimately contributing to his victory.

The results leave Musk with fewer allies in a now Democrat-controlled Congress, which could lead to increased scrutiny of his business interests and federal contracts. Despite the setbacks, Musk's influence in politics remains a topic of debate, as the limits of billionaire spending in elections become more apparent.