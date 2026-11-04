World Leaders React To GOP Midterm Losses

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Following the Republican Party's losses in the U.S. midterm elections, global leaders have expressed their views on the outcome. In Iran, leaders interpreted the results as a rejection of war. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, suggested that American voters were punishing the Trump administration for the ongoing conflict with Iran and its economic impact. Ghalibaf wrote on X, "Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," as reported by Politico.

The election results were also seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump. French newspaper Le Monde described the outcome as a "stunning rebuke for Trump," while Britain's health minister called it a "seismic shift in domestic politics for the Americans," according to Euronews. Despite the political changes, the health minister assured that the U.S.-UK relationship remains "unwavering."

The Democrats' victory in flipping both the Senate and the House was significant, with Newsweek reporting that Democrats gained seats in traditionally Republican strongholds like Texas and Kansas. President Trump acknowledged the impact of the conflict with Iran on the election results but maintained that the decision to engage in the war was "an absolutely correct one."

As the new Congress prepares to take office in January, the political landscape in the U.S. is expected to shift, with Democrats likely to challenge Trump's policies. However, the president's ability to act unilaterally in foreign policy remains a point of concern for international observers.