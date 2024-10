Gunna Says 'Free Young Thug' While Performing Their Popular Collaboration

Photo: Getty Images

Gunna vouched for his good friend Young Thug during his performance at Powerhouse NYC .



The Atlanta native invaded the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Saturday night, October 26, while wearing a t-shirt featuring the late Elvis Presley. During his set, Gunna performed a slew of his hits from his recent bangers "f*kumean" and "Prada Dem" to fan favorites like "Drip or Drown" and "Pushin P." At one point, Wunna also performed his collaboration with Young Thug, "Hot." Midway through the song, Gunna screamed "Free Thug" a couple of times as he darted back and forth around the stage.

The YSL signee was one of several members who got caught up in the massive RICO case centered around Young Thug and his crew. Gunna was arrested and booked into the same jail as Thugger. A few months later, the DS4EVER rapper entered an Alford Plea and was released from jail. Despite rumors, Gunna vowed that he would not snitch on Thug and refused to participate in the ongoing trial.



Gunna's performance fanned the flames of the hype around his upcoming album. He recently dropped his new single "HIM ALL ALONG" which is the first solo single Wunna has released since he released his One of Wun album earlier this year. After his previous project arrived in May, the Atlanta native spent the past few months knocking out collaborations with Offset , Toosii and The Kid LAROI . However, Gunna's latest track is another sign that he's actively working on his next album, which will be a lot more intimate than his past work.



Check out more scenes from Gunna's performance below.