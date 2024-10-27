Shohei Ohtani Injured During World Series

Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani suffered an injury during his team's win in Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees Saturday (October 26) night.

Ohtani, 30, the 2023 American League MVP and favorite to win the 2024 National League MVP, appeared to hurt his shoulder while being caught stealing second base during the bottom of the seventh inning. The All-Star appeared to confirm that he thought his left shoulder popped out in Japanese during the broadcast.

The Dodgers haven't yet publicly issued Ohtani's official injury diagnosis. Ohtani went 0-2 with a walk and a strikeout prior to his injury. Los Angeles was leading New York, 4-1, in Game 2 at the time of Ohtani's injury and 1-0 after a 6-3 win in extra innings in Game 1.

Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract to join the Dodgers this offseason, lead the National League with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, 134 runs and a .646 slugging percentage, while also hitting for a .310 average, while also becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit more than 50 home runs while also stealing more than 50 bases in the same season.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.