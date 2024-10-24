Open in App
    Beyoncé Unveils New Fragrance Cé Lumière

    By Jovonne Ledet,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lm39F_0wKEc60m00
    Photo: Getty Images

    Beyoncé is adding a new fragrance to her repertoire.

    On Thursday (October 24), Bey took to social media to unveil a new fragrance scent called Cé Lumière. The eau de parfum features top notes of Madagascar black pepper and Italian mandarin; heart notes of jasmine sambac absolute and rhubarb, and base notes of Indonesian patchouli and skin musk.

    The new fragrance comes in a bottle with a golden desert hue, an apparent nod to Bey's latest country album Cowboy Carter. The singer previously released a fragrance called Cé Noir in a silver chrome bottle following the release of her album Renaissance .

    “Any venture or project that Beyoncé does, there is always a clear intent. With fragrance the approach is to launch one new scent a year that ties to her universe and captures an extraordinary moment in time in her continuum, setting the mood of that period and bringing the wearer back to that feeling,” Janki Lalani Gandhi , managing director of Parkwood Ventures, which produces the fragrance, said in a statement. “The product is offered in limited quantities exclusively on beyonce.com to maintain the ability to interact directly with the consumer and gain valuable feedback.”

    Beyoncé is bringing her latest fragrance to the market just weeks after she unveiled her multimillion-dollar collaboration with Levi's and months after she launched her whiskey brand SirDavis. Earlier this year, Bey also released her new haircare line Cécred.

    The Grammy-award winner's latest fragrance is retailing at $160 and is available for pre-order on her website.

    The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

