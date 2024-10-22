Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On 'Booger' Sideline Incident

Photo: Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied that he ate a booger on the sideline during his team's Sunday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers while making his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (October 22).

"I've actually never eaten my boogers and it's something I'm very proud of," Rodgers said.

Rodgers seemed to pick his nose before putting his finger near his mouth during the NBC Sports broadcast.

"It's a tough look to try and defend because that video is a little incriminating," he added while watching the footage. "There needs to be a side view that shows that there wasn't a boog that actually went in the mouth. It seems like I didn't get anything on that one. I was just seeing what was going on. But yeah, it's a bad look."

Rodgers finished Sunday's game with 276 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 24 of 39 passing. The Jets fell to 2-5, losing their fourth consecutive game, despite having acquired Rodgers' longtime former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams days prior.

Adams was limited to three receptions for 30 yards one nine targets. The Jets will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (October 27) in the teams' second of two AFC East Divisional matchups, with New York having won the first in Week 3.