Popular Baby Store Shutting Physical Locations As Part Of 'Strategic Reset'

Buybuy Baby, the baby clothing and gear retailer, has announced it will close all its physical stores by the end of the year as part of a "strategic reset". The company plans to transition to an online-only business model, according to a statement on its website. The decision comes after the company listened closely to its customers and partners, recognizing the need for a strategic shift.

The company began offering closing sales on almost everything in-store following its announcement. Gift cards will be accepted in-store through October 31, and customers can continue to use their gift cards online . Baby registries will also remain available on Buybuy Baby’s website. The company's customer service team will be reaching out to customers regarding any furniture orders.

Buybuy Baby's attempt at a physical store comeback didn't last long. The brand was a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. until it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 after years of sagging sales and failed turnaround plans. Buybuy Baby's intellectual property assets were sold to Dream on Me Industries, which manufactures and sells baby products and furniture to the tune of $15.5 million in July 2023. Its new parent company announced a plan to relaunch its website and reopen 11 stores , but the plan was short-lived.

The news comes just after Beyond Inc., which owns brands including Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and Zulily, said it's investing $40 million in the Container Store Group to relaunch some of the Bed Bath & Beyond products in stores . Under this new partnership, the companies will utilize a section within the Container Store’s real estate locations to showcase the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment for kitchen, bath, and bedroom, which will be co-branded.