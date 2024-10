Liam Payne Toxicology Test Results Show 'Multiple Substances' In His System

Photo: Getty Images

More details following Liam Payne 's tragic and untimely death are coming to light as the toxicology results have come in, and the results show that he had a drug cocktail in his system that may have contributed to Liam's fall.

TMZ reports that, according to initial results from his autopsy, Payne had a mix of drugs in in his system known as "pink cocaine." Law enforcement sources in Buenos Aires told TMZ that the toxicology results show that the former One Direction signer had cocaine and crack in his body, as well as "Cristal," the Argentinian version of methamphetmine.

In Liam's hotel room, along with drug paraphernalia, police also found a bottle of alcohol, as well as prescription medications for anxiety.

Payne was found dead at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from the balcony of his third floor room into the courtyard. According to CNN , a preliminary autopsy report shows that the former One Direction singer died from multiple injuries causing "internal and external hemorrhage."

Directly following Liam's death, the head of SAME, Alberto Crescenti, said in a televised statement, "At 17:04, through 911, the integrated public security system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the Casa Sur hotel management . At 17:11, a SAME team arrived and confirmed the man's death. We later learned that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death. There was no possibility of resuscitation."

Payne was just 31 years old, and leaves behind his seven-year-old son Bear, who he shares with ex Cheryl Cole .