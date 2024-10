WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops Almost All His Artists From 1017 Records

Photo: Getty Images

Gucci Mane has decided to release several artists he previously signed to his 1017 imprint.



On Friday, October 18, the founder of 1017 Records announced that he formally dropped the majority of the artists on 1017's roster after he reviewed the record label's recent profit and loss for the past year.



"When I look at my P&L and me being a businessman, I think that I'm going to have to release almost all my artists except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. This is a decision I didn't want to make. I thought about it and I could keep all of them under contract, but I said 'F**k it.'"

According to the label's website , the 1017 roster used to include BiC Fizzle , BigWalkDog , Brezden , Hotboy Wes , Kato2x , Li Rye , Lil Zay , Mac Critter , FTO Sett and TLE Cinco . Other artists Big Scarr and Enchanting were also signed to the label before they passed away from drug overdoses . Guwop paid homage to both deceased artists following their deaths and even released Scarr's posthumous album in 2023.



Gucci Mane didn't make the "unselfish decision" lightly, but he ultimately ruled to allow his former artists to take their talents elsewhere. The seasoned rapper and music executive said he had already reached out to the affected artists and their legal teams before he made the announcement. One of them, Lil Zay, went live on Instagram and reacted to the news. He said he plans to remain independent and won't sign with another artist unless it's someone "who really push they artists" like Yo Gotti.



Meanwhile, his remaining artists Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are currently in prison serving respective sentences. Pooh Shiesty is expected to be released from prison in 2026 after he pled guilty to one count of firearm conspiracy in 2022. Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to cutting off his ankle monitor.