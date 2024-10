Post Malone Surprises Massive Nashville Stadium Crowd With Blake Shelton

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Shelton congratulated Post Malone on a “hell of a show,” after joining the F-1 Trillion hitmaker as a surprise guest at Nissan Stadium in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Post Malone played his first-ever stadium show at the massive venue in Music City on Saturday night (October 19), as part of his ongoing “F-1 Trillion Tour.” Posty kicked off the headlining run after releasing his highly-anticipated country album and deluxe edition in August. The star-studded project included collaborations with Tim McGraw , Hank Williams Jr. , Morgan Wallen , Blake Shelton , Dolly Parton , Brad Paisley , Luke Combs , Lainey Wilson , Jelly Roll , ERNEST , Sierra Ferrell , Chris Stapleton , HARDY and Billy Strings .

“Hell of a show.. Hell of a time.. Thanks for having me out last night to play ‘Pour Me A Drink’ [Post Malone]!!!! Cheers buddy!!!!” Shelton wrote in his caption on Instagram when he shared some photos from the concert on Instagram on Sunday (October 20). Post included a snapshot with Shelton in a post of his own, and wrote: “thank you so much Nashville 💙”

Saturday night marked the latest time Post and Shelton have teamed up with one another on the Nissan Stadium stage. The duo made a surprise appearance on the main stage at CMA Fest in June, where they performed “Pour Me A Drink” before its official debut. They went on to release the collaboration and premiered the Chris Villa -directed music video. Watch it again here :