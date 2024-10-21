Multiple People Killed In Shocking Small Town Murder

Photo: LEREXIS / Moment / Getty Images

Authorities in Washington state are investigating a shocking murder that has left a small town shaken . Police in Fall City responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Monday (October 21) morning and found a "tragic" scene with multiple fatalities.

When officers arrived, they found a neighbor trying to perform life-saving measures on one of the shooting victims. Officials have not said how many people were killed in what police believe is a domestic violence situation . There is no threat to the community as the murders appear to be a "self-contained situation."

Several people were also injured in the incident. Investigators spoke to the survivors, but officials have not released any information about what they said.

"I can say that it's going to be really a tragic event for the community, for anybody who has any connection out here," Deputy Mike Mellis , with King County Sheriff's Office, said, according to KING 5 .

Paramedics and first responders told KIRO reporter Gary Horcher that five people were killed .

"It appears the brother who fired the weapon tried to hang himself," one of the first responders told Horcher.

It is unclear if the suspected shooter survived.

Mellis said that it would take investigators several days to process the scene.